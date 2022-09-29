Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VAW stock opened at $151.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.08.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.