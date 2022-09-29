Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

NKE opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

