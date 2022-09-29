Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

SCHG stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

