Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 493,479 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,249,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 104,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.75 and a quick ratio of 21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

