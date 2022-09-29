Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,092 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 489,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,583,000 after buying an additional 115,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

