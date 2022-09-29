Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 109,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.