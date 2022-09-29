Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.