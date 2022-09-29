Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

