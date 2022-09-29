Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Shares of APD opened at $234.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average of $244.68. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

