Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,319 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,736 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $18,335,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.48%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.