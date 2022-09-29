Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $4,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day moving average of $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

