Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

BCSF stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $838.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

