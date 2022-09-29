Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

