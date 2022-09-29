Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

