Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $142.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

