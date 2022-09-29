Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet



Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

