Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

