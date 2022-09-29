Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,626 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,285,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 224,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.