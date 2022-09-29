Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

