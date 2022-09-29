Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

