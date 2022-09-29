Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IVV stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $362.35 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.