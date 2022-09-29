Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,226,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.9% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

