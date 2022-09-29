Ginkgo Bioworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,777 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,619 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 20.1 %

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Shares of DNA opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.