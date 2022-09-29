GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,267,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

