Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

