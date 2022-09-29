Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Invests $845,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

