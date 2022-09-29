Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $54,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.