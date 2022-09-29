DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $429.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

