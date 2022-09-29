Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

NASDAQ COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

