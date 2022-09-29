Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,043,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.