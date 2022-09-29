Conning Inc. Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $370.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.97 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

