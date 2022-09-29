Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $261.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average of $298.35. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

