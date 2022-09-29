Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,384 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $216,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

