Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $89.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

