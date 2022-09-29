Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $42.81 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $42,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 23.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 680.9% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 54,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 39,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The company has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

