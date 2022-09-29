Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,479 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 246.7% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.83 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.93 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average is $229.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

