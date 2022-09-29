Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

