Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

