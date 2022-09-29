Charged Particles Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Charged Particles has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Charged Particles has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Charged Particles coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Charged Particles Profile

Charged Particles was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Charged Particles’ official website is charged.fi. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Charged Particles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charged Particles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Charged Particles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

