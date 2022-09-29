Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.