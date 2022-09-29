Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $218,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

MRK stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

