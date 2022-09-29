Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 294 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
