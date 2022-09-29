Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.34 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

