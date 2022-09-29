Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

