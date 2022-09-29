Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is MAI Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

