Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,034,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,645,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.