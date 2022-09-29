Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,682 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

