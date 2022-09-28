Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report issued on Sunday, September 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of ZWS opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

