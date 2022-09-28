Zinc Media Group’s (ZIN) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Zinc Media Group Trading Down 1.1 %

ZIN stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.42. Zinc Media Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of £20.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

