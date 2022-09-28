Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $118,680.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,278.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xometry by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after acquiring an additional 247,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King increased their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

